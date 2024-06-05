Horrifying Video Shows Moment Train Hits Cyclist Taking Selfie

A passing train struck a cyclist taking a selfie in Uberada, Brazil, in April, however the woman managed to survive the terrifying incident with only minor injuries.

The female cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, can be seen posing with her back turned to the oncoming train, and leaning out into the tracks. Distracted by taking the selfie, she unknowingly moved into the train’s path, and was subsquently struck and knocked over. (RELATED: Fan Taking ‘Selfie’ Triggers Ugly Crash At Tour De France)

WATCH:

In a similar incident in 2016, a train struck a man in Del Mar, California. Surveillance videos reportedly captured the man using his phone’s front camera to take a selfie, before he was hit. The man suffered more severe than the female cyclist in Brazil, including a skull fracture, broken shoulder blade and a brain contusion.

In April, Fox 11 reported on a street takeover in Los Angeles that concluded with a hit-and-run. In the video from Fox 11, a red vehicle is seen doing donuts drifting into a crowd of people. One female, in her late teens, can be seen taking a selfie before she was hit by the vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

Deaths due to cellphone-related distractions are growing rapidly, mainly in part to distracted driving. The National Highway Traffic Saftey Administration (NHTSA) reported that “sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.”

3,308 people were killed in 2022 by distracted driving, according to the NHTSA.