Wisconsin Prison Officials Charged Over Multiple Inmate Deaths

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the warden of Wisconsin’s oldest maximum-security prison and eight staff members have been charged in connection to the deaths of inmates under their watch, ABC News reported.

Randall Hepp, the warden of Waupun Correctional Institution, was charged with misconduct in public office and could face up to 3 1/2 years in prison if convicted. The additional staff members are facing charges of felony inmate abuse, with three of them also charged with misconduct, according to ABC News. The charges are primarily related to the deaths of two inmates, Cameron Williams and Donald Maier, who died under troubling circumstances within the facility. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt announced the charges.

“We are operating the oldest prison in the state of Wisconsin in a dangerous and reckless manner,” Schmidt said, ABC News reported.

The warden of a maximum-security Wisconsin prison and eight members of his staff were charged Wednesday following investigations into the deaths of four inmates over the past year. https://t.co/iMsVRZwCSR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2024

Federal lawsuits have been filed in connection with three of the four deaths at the state prison. The Department of Corrections is conducting a review of the facility’s operations, spurred by the governor’s request last year for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate contraband smuggling there, the outlet reported. Jared Hoy, Secretary of the Department of Corrections, said over 20 individuals are still under internal investigation, with at least eight placed on leave and nine others either dismissed or retired since the investigation commenced a year ago.

Hoy has requested the sheriff maintain the openness of his investigation and share all findings. If new evidence emerges from the internal investigation, Schmidt indicated he might reopen the case, ABC News stated. Dean Hoffman, the first of the four deceased inmates, committed suicide in solitary confinement in June 2023. In February, Hoffman’s daughter initiated a federal lawsuit, accusing prison authorities of neglecting to provide necessary mental health care and medication to her father. (RELATED: Correctional Officer Allegedly Killed By Inmate At Smith State Prison In Georgia)

Williams reportedly suffered from severe health issues leading up to his death from a stroke. Despite needing hospital care, no action was taken after he fell twice, and his body was not discovered until at least 12 hours after his death, according to ABC News. Maier died of malnutrition and dehydration, classified as a homicide. Reports indicate his water was turned off after he flooded his cell and he was not provided food in the days leading up to his death.