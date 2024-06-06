US

Bee Invasion At NYC Subway Entry Causes Commuter Chaos During Rush Hour

Bees Gather Outside U.S. Agriculture Offices

Bees invaded the New York City subway Wednesday, causing commuter chaos during rush hour, New York Post reported.

Commuters at the Flushing-Main Street station in Downtown Flushing faced an unusual and buzzing hurdle during rush hour — a massive swarm of bees. The insects gathered in such large numbers that they obscured the green paint of the station’s railings with their black and yellow bodies, creating a daunting barrier for subway riders, according to the New York Post.

The scene, captured in a video by New York City Photos, showed hundreds of bees covering the station entrance and flying overhead, New York Post reported. This unexpected occurrence forced some commuters to navigate through the swarm to access the 7 train, while others opted to use alternative entrances.

Lukasz Bielawski said the swarm was first spotted around 5:30 p.m. By Thursday morning, the size of the swarm significantly decreased, thanks to efforts to manage the situation, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Buzzing Dodgers-Diamondbacks Rivalry Delayed Due To Swarming Bees)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) responded by cordoning off the affected entrance and directing passengers to other entry points to ensure safety and access, New York Post stated.

“That entrance to the station has been cordoned off and station agents are directing riders to alternative entrances. There is no impact to service as a result,” an MTA spokesperson told New York Post.

It remains unclear whether NYPD’s beekeeper unit was involved in addressing the swarm, according to the New York Post.