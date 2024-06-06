Massive Brawl Erupts At Press Conference For Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal Fight

This is absolutely wild!

During a news conference for the July 6 boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, a massive brawl erupted between members of their teams. Things sparked up following Diaz abruptly leaving prior to faceoffs.

Promoting both the location and date of the fight, the presser was held in Anaheim, California. Originally, the bout was set to take place June 1 at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, however, was moved to Anaheim’s Honda Center and the date to July 6. (RELATED: Fans Call For ‘Lifetime Ban’ Of Soccer Player Ruth Kipoyi After Sucker Punch Causes Chaotic Scene)

“I’m done with this whole press conference s**t,” said Diaz, who was clearly irritated, per ESPN. “I’m glad we’re here promoting these great fights that are happening, but, besides that, my work here is done.”

Afterwards, Diaz started to leave prior to organizers trying to get him to come back for a Masvidal faceoff. He did return to briefly flex while the cameras were rolling, however, exited again before him and Masvidal could square off. They did manage to exchange words, which led to each squad swarming in.

From there, all hell broke loose.

WATCH:

🚨NEW: Jorge Masvidal drags Nate Diaz’s teammate by his dreadlocks after getting in a fist fight with his boxing coach Jorge Capetillo following their press conference in Anaheim, California. 😳👊 #DiazMasvidal#UFC #MMA #Boxing pic.twitter.com/M17GFttGhv — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) June 6, 2024

This fight needed this, because for me personally, it’s hard to get hyped about it when the betting odds are looking like this …

Current Odds:

Jorge Masvidal -280

Nate Diaz +220 85% of the early bettors are on Diaz https://t.co/Kd2QaLBkfP — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) June 7, 2024

Nothing like people beating the hell out of each other to promote, well, people beating the hell out of each other.