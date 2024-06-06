Charles Barkley Is About To Become The Biggest Free Agent In All Of Sports

You better believe Charles Barkley is about to get PAID!

It appears that the NBA is signing a massive $76 billion media rights contract with NBC, ESPN and Amazon, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The deal would come into effect starting in the 2025-26 campaign, and would be worth three times more than the $26 billion that currently stands.

With TNT getting pushed out, it means that the legendary “Inside the NBA” show will see their final run in the upcoming season, which leaves uncertain futures for their talent Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley … well, maybe not so much Barkley. (RELATED: LeBron And The Lakers Give Us One Hell Of A Plot Twist As They’re Reportedly Planning A ‘Massive’ Offer To Dan Hurley)

Because it looks like each NBC, ESPN and Amazon want Barkley‘s services.

“I know ESPN, Amazon, and NBC are interested in him, according to executives briefed on their plans,” according to Andrew Marchand and Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

ESPN, Amazon and NBC are expected to show interest in Charles Barkley, per @AndrewMarchand “I know ESPN, Amazon and NBC are interested in him, according to executives briefed on their plans. If TNT Sports loses the NBA, I’m not sure Barkley is just totally free to do whatever… pic.twitter.com/5GOANWAXv9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 6, 2024

If I’m NBC (I’m not going to say ESPN or Amazon, because I don’t want to see them on either one), I’m throwing a crap load of money at the whole crew of “Inside the NBA.” Charles, Shaq, Ernie, Kenny, all of ’em! And I’m also getting Candace Parker, too, for that pretty girl power.

I’d get so greedy, because it’d be easy to recreate the show if you had all four (and Candace for every now and then appearances). Plus, NBC has the bankroll to pull it off.

But I guess so does ESPN and Amazon?

I smell a bidding war!