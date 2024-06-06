Sky’s Angel Reese Alleges ‘Nasty Work’ Harassment, But The Video Tells A Completely Different Story

Chennedy coulda just answered the question …

Ahh, the WNBA. It’s been non-stop drama ever since Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark came into the league, and here we go again with another situation. And in no shocker, it once again involves Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. (RELATED: Sky’s Angel Reese Ejected Against Liberty After Tiff With Referee)

Only providing a limited amount of information (because of course), Reese sent the basketball world into a frenzy Wednesday night after she posted on Twitter allegations of harassment against the Sky. Currently, the team is on the road to face off against the Washington Mystics.

“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP,” tweeted Reese.

finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 5, 2024

Reese’s teammates backed her story up that something happened, but like Reese, they also provided limited intel about the situation.

Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some “fans” have NO CHILLLLL 🤮 — Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) June 5, 2024

We have security, and they did a great job of de-escalating the situation/protecting us. It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus. https://t.co/HZZ60ytx3E — Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) June 5, 2024

Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us “ghetto b******” and saying “women’s sports isn’t s***”. We are not about to normalize things like that. — Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) June 6, 2024

WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!! — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) June 5, 2024

I wasn’t present for the interaction from earlier, but what occurred isn’t acceptable. Didn’t realize that when we said “grow the game” that would be interpreted as harassing players at hotels. You are free to have your own opinion but consider if this happened to someone u know. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) June 6, 2024

Here’s the only video of the incident, you be the judge:

It appears the account that posted the original video of the blog reporter asking Chennedy Carter questions got nuked. Here is the video of what transpired during the incident today regarding Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese, Chicago Sky, and Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/EVWIn5g9cS — Adam Stroller (@StrollerAdam) June 6, 2024

Looks like to me we have some attention-seeking liars … YOU LIED! *Kendrick Lamar voice*

Stop cappin’, ladies.