Sky’s Angel Reese Alleges ‘Nasty Work’ Harassment, But The Video Tells A Completely Different Story

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Indiana Fever during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Chennedy coulda just answered the question …

Ahh, the WNBA. It’s been non-stop drama ever since Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark came into the league, and here we go again with another situation. And in no shocker, it once again involves Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. (RELATED: Sky’s Angel Reese Ejected Against Liberty After Tiff With Referee)

Only providing a limited amount of information (because of course), Reese sent the basketball world into a frenzy Wednesday night after she posted on Twitter allegations of harassment against the Sky. Currently, the team is on the road to face off against the Washington Mystics.

“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP,” tweeted Reese.

Reese’s teammates backed her story up that something happened, but like Reese, they also provided limited intel about the situation.

Here’s the only video of the incident, you be the judge:

Looks like to me we have some attention-seeking liars … YOU LIED! *Kendrick Lamar voice*

Stop cappin’, ladies.