‘I Don’t Have Chlamydia’: 50 Cent Offers Strong Defense Of Lauren Boebert After Viral Photo Together

Rapper 50 Cent took to Twitter on Thursday to defend posing for a viral photo with Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert while also clarifying for fans that he did not contract a sexually transmitted disease in the process.

When Boebert posed with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson during his Wednesday visit to the Capitol (which he mistakenly described as the White House), she likely had no idea that it would cause her theatre-fondling scandal to resurface. But thanks to the Grammy-winning rapper’s playful social media caption, that’s precisely what happened.

The interaction began when Jackson snapped a photo with Boebert during a visit to Capitol Hill. It seemed innocent enough, until it wasn’t.

He captioned the post with a flirty message, writing, “Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good” along with a suggestive smirking emoji.

Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good. 😏 pic.twitter.com/GJnb9UnLbE — 50cent (@50cent) June 5, 2024

The second-term congresswoman also shared the image and matched 50's energy with a caption of her own.

"I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do that myself!" she wrote, quoting his 2003 hit, "21 Questions.

I’d still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you! pic.twitter.com/9TDsljs9WT — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 5, 2024