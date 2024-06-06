‘I Don’t Have Chlamydia’: 50 Cent Offers Strong Defense Of Lauren Boebert After Viral Photo Together

Rapper 50 Cent took to Twitter on Thursday to defend posing for a viral photo with Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert while also clarifying for fans that he did not contract a sexually transmitted disease in the process.
When Boebert posed with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson during his Wednesday visit to the Capitol (which he mistakenly described as the White House), she likely had no idea that it would cause her theatre-fondling scandal to resurface. But thanks to the Grammy-winning rapper’s playful social media caption, that’s precisely what happened.
The interaction began when Jackson snapped a photo with Boebert during a visit to Capitol Hill. It seemed innocent enough, until it wasn’t.
He captioned the post with a flirty message, writing, “Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good” along with a suggestive smirking emoji.
The second-term congresswoman also shared the image and matched 50's energy with a caption of her own.
"I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do that myself!" she wrote, quoting his 2003 hit, "21 Questions.
">suggested that 50 take his new friend to see a show, alluding to the 2023 scandal that saw Boebert, who was in the midst of a divorce, ejected from a performance of the musical "Beetlejuice" after fondling her date's genitals in the theater.
50 responded to the quips in a message to his fans on Thursday. (RELATED: 'He's My As*hole': Dennis Quaid Throws His Support Behind Donald Trump)
"Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren 🤷🏽♂️what did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God!" He quickly followed up with, "Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL"
Jackson appears to have been responding to a tweet from user @theliamnissan, who captioned the photo, "June 5th 2024, otherwise known as the day @50cent contracted chlamydia."
@theliamnissan posted a follow-up tweet on Thursday, captioning it, "Hey @50cent, I'm sorry about that chlamydia joke. It was mostly about Lauren Boebert."
As of Thursday afternoon, 50's chlamydia joke had racked up around 15,000 likes. His original photo with Boebert had over 57,000.
Other politicians Jackson posted pics with include Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt, Republican New York Rep. Nick LaLota, GOP Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Democratic Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty and Democratic Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter.