‘Terrified’: Christine Quinn Accuses Estranged Husband Of Sending Spy To Her Home, Violating Restraining Order: REPORT

Christine Quinn accused her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, of violating a restraining order by allegedly using a spy to observe her movements, People reported.

The “Selling Sunset” star alleged Dumontet “willfully violated” a temporary domestic violence restraining order May 27 by allegedly sending one of his associates to spy on her. Quinn recently filed paperwork in court and provided doorbell camera footage of “an unknown man” at the residence they once shared, which the courts had restricted Dumontet from attending, according to People. The reality television star alleged the same individual was observed by Dumontet’s side as he exited court June 4.

Quinn and her young son were not inside their home when the man allegedly attended, but she had installed video surveillance of her property “to ensure that Mr. Domontet and his agents abided by the terms of the DVRO- to stay 100 yards away,” the court documents read, according to People.

Quinn claimed to have received “an alert on her cell phone that a person was on her property.”

The documents say that “she watched an unknown man live from her phone application snooping around her garage and in front of her pool. He was located in an area of the property that was not available to the public,” according to People.

Dumontet had been ordered “to stay at least 100 yards away” from the residence after police arrested him twice in March. The arrests were in relation to a domestic violence incident that involved their son at their Los Angeles-area home, People reported.

The alleged attendance of the unwelcome visitor “terrified” Quinn, she said.

Several days after she was notified that the man was allegedly on her property, Quinn said she noticed he appeared in photographs with her estranged husband that were published by a media outlet.

“Upon review of the US Weekly article, Mrs. Quinn immediately recognized the May 27, 2024, trespasser in the photographs. The trespasser was photographed next to Mr. Dumontet, wearing the EXACT SAME outfit that he was wearing when he trespassed,” the court documents say, according to People. “There is no dispute that this trespasser is an agent and/or associate of Mr. Dumontet.”

Quinn and her legal team went on to allege that, “the May 27, 2024, trespassing is a clear violation of the DVRO by Mr. Dumontet and constitutes contempt of court. Mr. Dumontet knew he was not permitted to be at the property, and sent his agent there to spy on Mrs. Quinn nonetheless.”

Dumontet’s attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, denied the allegations, according to People. (RELATED: Judge Grants Famous Singer 3-Year Restraining Order Against His Son)

“This pattern of wild, seemingly paranoid allegations against Mr. Dumontet evidences an obsession that is highlighted by Ms. Quinn’s multiple filings alleging that she has been unable to locate him and has not heard from him since March,” Kazarian said.

Quinn’s court filing continues, stating, “Mr. Dumontet is forcing Mrs. Quinn and their son out of the marital home by fear of strange men coming and going as they please. She does not feel safe living there. Thus, Mrs. Quinn will set a future hearing date should these violations continue,” according to People.