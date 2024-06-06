College Program Promotes ‘Gender-Affirming’ Sneezing Lessons To Mimic Opposite Sex

A college in New York will launch a program in the spring 2025 semester designed to teach “gender-diverse individuals” how to sneeze, cough and change their voices to “match their identities.”

Russell Sage College’s “Gender-Affirming Voice Program” will also teach attendees to “explore aspects of voice, like pitch, inflection, resonance, articulation, and loudness,” according to its website. The program is based on a similar initiative by The College of Saint Rose, and it will include 10 two-hour long sessions during each semester. (RELATED: University of Wisconsin-Madison Funds Vocal Training For ‘Trans And Non-Binary Voices’ )

“We provide participants with the opportunity to explore their voice and communication goals in a safe, welcoming small group environment,” the website reads.

The training will cover both language and nonverbal communication, according to the website. It will also include activities such as practicing “mindfulness” and “gratitude,” as well as small groups that “that promote the exploration of voice and communication.”

Several other universities have adopted similar initiatives.

The Colorado State University Health Organization organized workshops in 2023 on vocal feminization and masculinization for transgender and nonbinary students at no cost. The University of Wisconsin-Madison also funded a similar effort in February of last year.

Russell Sage College did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

