Ex-Cop Sexually Assaulted Multiple Women While On Duty, Feds Allege

A former police officer from California is facing additional charges for allegedly sexually assaulting several women while on duty, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

The DOJ charged 40-year-old J. DeShawn Torrence with “deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for sexually assaulting four women with whom he interacted during the course of his duties,” according to a press release. Torrence was formerly an officer with the Sanger, California, police department.

Torrence, who was first charged in 2022, now faced a superseding indictment that involves an additional victim, the DOJ said in its press release. (RELATED: ‘Historic’: Ex-Cop Convicted, Faces Lengthy Sentence For Sexually Assaulting Woman During Traffic Stop)

A former Sanger police officer is facing more sexual assault charges after another woman came forward with accusations.https://t.co/U6rCGuoRTp — FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) June 6, 2024

Torrence allegedly sexually assaulted the women between Aug. 2017 and June 2021 while serving as a Sanger Police Department (SPD) officer, according to the DOJ. The sexual assault ranged from “directing a victim to remove her clothing without a legitimate law enforcement purpose to forcing his victims to engage in sex acts,” according to the indictment.

“Torrence sexually assaulted the additional victim after locking her in his patrol vehicle and driving her to an isolated location,” the DOJ alleged.

Torrence faces 10 counts in all and could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of five counts, as well as a maximum 10-year prison sentence for a sixth count, and one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for each of the remaining four, if found guilty, according to the DOJ.

Torrence was sworn in as an SPD officer in March 2016, at a ceremony witnessed by his wife and children, the SPD said at the time in a Facebook post.

The FBI’s Sacramento Field Office is leading the investigation, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisting, according to the DOJ’s statement.