‘Die Hard 2’ Actor Tom Bower Dead At 86

Tom Bower, best known for his roles in “The Waltons” and “Die Hard 2,” died in his sleep on May 30, at the age of 86.

Bower’s sister-in-law, Mary Miller, confirmed that the actor had died at his home in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday.

Bower played the helpful janitor Marvin in “Die Hard 2” and portrayed the father of the 37th U.S. president in the 1995 Oliver Stone film, “Nixon.” He also appeared in “Crazy Heart” in 2009 and in 2013’s “Out of the Furnace,” and recently played Bob Odenkirk’s father on the short-lived AMC series “Lucky Hank,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Bower, the actor who portrayed Dr. Curtis Willard on The Waltons and the janitor, Marvin, who helps John McClane foil the terrorists at the airport in Die Hard 2, has died. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/zJzOQ7Iao4 — Movieweb (@movieweb) June 6, 2024

On TV, Bower took on the role of pilot Rex Barker on the 1975 episode of “The Waltons” titled “The Wing Walker,” and went on to become a regular cast member the following season.

He continued to thrill audiences well into his later years, acting in “Two Ways Home,” “Senior Love Triangle,” and the “Breaking Bad” sequel film “El Camino,” all in 2019. In 2020, he appeared in “Fully Realized Humans,” followed by “Raymond & Ray” in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bower also appeared in “Two-Minute Warning” (1976), “Wildrose” (1984), “River’s Edge” (1986), “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987), “Raising Cain” (1992), “Clear and Present Danger” (1994) and “The Killer Inside Me” (2010). His IMDb page lists 182 acting credits.

In addition to his acting chops, Bower truly immersed himself in the entertainment industry, and stood firm in his support of the Screen Actor’s Guild.

Tom Bower reportedly died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home after an acting career spanning 50 years.https://t.co/vf0WWdyWKe — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 6, 2024

“He believed that all actors and all people should be represented in a way that was decent,” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Star Elizabeth MacRae Halsey Dead At 88)

Bower is being fondly remembered as fans and loved ones pay tribute to the star and share their grief. He is survived by his children, Viv and Rob; his grandchildren, Nicole, Jonathan, Lucille and Henry; his brother, Bobby and his sister, Shirley.

He was married to his wife, Ursula, for 51 years. “They never spent a day apart,” Miller said.

The actor’s official cause of death has not yet been determined.