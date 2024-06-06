‘Gayest Star Wars’: Disney’s Amanda Stenberg and Leslye Headland Get Giddy Over How ‘Gay’ New Show Is

Actress Amanda Stenberg and “The Acolyte” creator Leslye Headland bragged about how ultra-woke their show is, in a cringe-worthy interview with The Wrap.

The interview, released Tuesday, featured Stenberg and Headland rejoicing over the wokeness of their own production.

Interviewer Drew Taylor says “this is, I would say, arguably the gayest Star Wars by a considerable margin,” making both women burst into the giggles. He later argues this “was going to be a talking point”

Headland, who says she is part of the LGBTQ community, addressed rumors that the show was pro- LGBTQ+ by saying, “No, I don’t think so, but people have told me it’s the gayest Star Wars and I’m frankly — into it”

We are happy to report that #TheAcolyte is “arguably the gayest #StarWars” yet. 🌈 Happy Pride Month! 😉 pic.twitter.com/3oJSykc4Kq — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 4, 2024

Taylor chuckled alongside Stenberg and Headland during the exchange.

Stenberg declared “nerds are gay,” as Headland revealed her excitement over the fact that people had told her “it’s the gayest ‘Star Wars.”

“I think that ‘Star Wars’ is so gay already. I mean have you seen the fits. We’d be like, ‘Look how gay this is.’ And then send each other a reference photo,” Stenberg said.

Headland candidly weighed in with her views on the subject.

“And are you telling me with a straight face that C-3P0 is straight? I think it’s canon that R2-D2 is a lesbian,” she said.

The entire interview was filled with giggles as the exchange about the gayness of the show continued. (RELATED: ‘#DontStreamOnMax’ Trends After HBO Cancels Gay Pirate Show)

The Disney-owned production falls under a perceived woke agenda by the entertainment giant that has been criticized by fans in recent years, and “The Acolyte” joins the growing number of productions that are created with a public goal of embracing inclusivity.