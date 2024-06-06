Trump Agrees Abortion ‘Hurt’ GOP, Says Party Didn’t Know How To ‘Talk About Issue’

Former President Donald Trump agreed Wednesday on Fox News that abortion “hurt” the GOP during the 2022 elections, stating that the party didn’t know how to “talk about the issue.”

Trump appeared on a special interview with Fox host Sean Hannity to discuss a variety of issues his campaign is continuing to address as the 2024 elections draw closer. During the discussion, Hannity brought up the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022, stating that while he believes most of the country would likely agree with an abortion ban after 15 weeks, the ruling prior to the election had “hurt” the Republicans that year. (RELATED: Federal Court Sentences 75-Year-Old Pro-Life Protester To Two Years In Prison For Role In Abortion Clinic Blockade)

“It did, but I think the Republicans didn’t know how to talk about the issue. When it came to things having to do with abortion instead of saying, ‘The states will decide. The states will decide.’ It really hurt the Republicans, they didn’t know how to talk about the issue,” Trump stated.

“Now I think they’re learning how to talk about it, and all they’re going to do is say — and they can campaign one way or the other within [their] state. The states are all deciding right now and I think it’s working the way the people wanted it to work. And it’s going to bring the country together on an issue that was very, very bad.”

Democrats have honed in on their stance for abortion this election cycle, using it as a main staple for President Biden’s reelection campaign. However, as Vice President Kamala Harris has been seen making way to abortion clinic and Biden has discussed women’s rights continually, voters appear to not have the topic as a major concern when voting this November.

According to a recent Quinnipiac University Poll taken within the battleground state of Georgia, survey data shows that out of a list of 11 issues, which included abortion, voters stated that the economy (29%), democracy (23%), and immigration (14%) were their most important when deciding on who to vote for. A nationwide poll conducted by KFF Health Tracking additionally found that one in eight voters, roughly 12%, listed abortion as their most important issue for this year.