REPORT: Doorbell Camera Captures Woman Escaping Alleged Abductor With Machete

Hours after being allegedly abducted by a man with a machete Friday and escaping, a woman in Portland, Oregon helped police identify Ra Fet, 25, as the suspect.

Fet, from Thailand, appeared in court Monday with a Burmese translator, according to KATU. He reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces in court. The suspect has been charged with kidnapping in the first-degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, coercion, menacing, assault in the fourth-degree, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person, the outlet reported.

A doorbell camera captured the 47-year-old woman pleading for help on a stranger’s front porch. A car can be seen driving away in the background.

The woman was walking in Portland’s Southeast Division Friday night at approximately 1:30 a.m. when Fet drove by and asked if she would like a ride, court documents read, KATU reported.

The woman reportedly alleged to police that Fet made sexual comments and advancements towards her after she got in his car.

Portland police said Fet then reportedly entered a parking lot and drew a machete. (RELATED: ‘I Tried To Kill Him’: Naked Man Allegedly Sliced Off Victim’s Hand With Machete)

The victim tried to escape, but Fet accelerated the car, she alleged, the outlet reported.

Once Fet slowed down, the woman said she escaped while the car was still in motion after allegedly being struck in the nose, according to the outlet. The woman then reportedly ran down the street seeking help from a nearby house.

Fet allegedly drove after the woman but she was able to hide in a driveway while on the phone with police, law enforcement said, the outlet reported. Fet reportedly fled the scene shortly after, according to police.

Police arrived on the scene and helped the woman while other officers found Fet stopped in his car, the outlet reported. The woman was reportedly able to identify Fet as her alleged abductor during the traffic stop.

“There is probable cause to believe the defendant has committed a violent felony,” a judge stated Monday prior to deciding that Fet be held without bond for a detention hearing, according to KATU.

This is reportedly not Fet’s first encounter with Portland police. Law enforcement arrested the suspect in May 2023 for allegedly threatening a family with a firearm and firing at a tire on the family vehicle, the outlet reported. He reportedly faced menacing and criminal mischief then.

Fet will appear in court again Tuesday, according to the outlet.