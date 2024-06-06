EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Comms Between Cassidy Hutchinson, Fani Willis’ Office For J6 Investigation

House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk intends to send a letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seeking information about an interview her office allegedly conducted with key Jan. 6 Committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter in which Loudermilk requests to review copies of all communications between Hutchinson and the Fulton County DA’s office. The Subcommittee has obtained messages showing that Willis’ office tried to reach Hutchinson, but it remains unclear exactly what was said and how much information was exchanged.

“I write to you today to request your cooperation in my investigation into the security failures at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Based on information recovered by this Subcommittee, we have reason to believe that your office interviewed Ms. Cassidy Hutchinson, who also provided testimony to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (‘Select Committee’),” Loudermilk, who represents Georgia’s 11th congressional district, wrote in the letter. “The testimony provided by Ms. Hutchinson in the course of your investigation is relevant to our evaluation of her testimony and the direct implications her testimony has on the security of the United States Capitol.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Handed Lucrative Contracts To Her Alleged Lover’s Law Partner. It’s Starting To Raise Eyebrows.)

“This Subcommittee obtained evidence that your staff in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office made numerous attempts to reach out to Cassidy Hutchinson to seek her testimony. Specifically, individuals from your office reached out to Ms. Hutchinson’s mother in an attempt to reach Ms. Hutchinson,” Loudermilk continued. “The Subcommittee is evaluating the reliability of Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony, which was heavily relied on by the Select Committee, and the findings related to the security of the United States Capitol, it is crucial for us to review any documents and records you have provided by or obtained from Ms. Hutchinson.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Falsely Claimed She Paid Her Alleged Lover The Same As Other Lawyers On Trump Case)

Loudermilk followed these observations with a single question: “Did anyone affiliated with the Fulton County District Attorney’s communicate with Ms. Hutchinson at any time between January 1, 2021, and today, June 5, 2024?”

“If the answer to this question is yes, please provide the names of the individuals who communicated with Ms. Hutchinson and the dates of these communications. Additionally, please provide my staff copies of these communications to aid in our investigation,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Failed To Disclose Airline Ticket Paid For By Alleged Lover, Docs Show)

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

In January, Loudermilk sent a letter to Hutchinson, demanding that she preserve and produce all records and materials in her possession related to the events of Jan. 6. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call Out Cassidy Hutchinson’s J6 Testimony, Threaten Subpoena If She Does Not Produce Documents)

Hutchinson made headlines after her testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, during which she claimed that former President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel to reroute the car to the Capitol where protesters were gathering. Sources close to the Secret Service have denied her claims. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson Begged Senior Trump Officials For ‘Financial Assistance’ After Being Subpoenaed By J6 Committee)

Hutchinson also called the Jan. 6 committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’)

Loudermilk called for a response to his letter by no later than June 20, 2024.

Hutchinson and Willis’ office did not immediately respond to the Caller’s inquiries about the letter.