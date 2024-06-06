Famous TV Doctor Goes Missing On Island

Dr. Michael Mosley, a famous television doctor, reportedly went missing Wednesday on the island of Symi in Greece.

Mosley failed to return home after leaving for a walk along St. Nicholas Beach around 1:30 p.m., prompting his wife, Dr. Claire Bailey, to alert authorities around 7:30 p.m., according to the Daily Mail.

BREAKING: Dr Michael Mosley has gone missing while on holiday on a Greek island, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/ylZZ8FiQ78 — Talk (@TalkTV) June 6, 2024



Authorities were unsuccessful in their attempts to find Mosley after an overnight search retracing the diet guru’s route, the outlet reported. Drones and additional equipment were reportedly deployed as the search mission carried on into Thursday morning.

“We have also applied to the civil protection ministry in Athens for a helicopter and special dogs to be brought in,” a senior law enforcement source told the Daily Mail. “We are focusing on the area of the path we believe Michael would have taken from the beach in Ayios Nikolaos to Pedi but as so much time has elapsed since he went missing we have also expanded our search to other parts of the island.”

The source told the Daily Mail that “four police, eight firemen, a drone and seven volunteers” are “involved in the operation.”

Police suggested Mosley may have “fallen from a height” during his hike, according to the outlet. Search efforts for the 67-year-old reportedly increased Thursday as local authorities summoned Hellenic coast guard, the fire brigade and more drones. (RELATED; Man Survives Shark Attack After Fighting Back: REPORT)

“He may have slipped and fallen, perhaps because of a heart attack along the way,” the senior law enforcement source told the outlet. “Nothing at this stage can be ruled out.”

Mosley’s disappearance occurred as he was reportedly vacationing with his wife following a nationwide tour called “Eat well, sleep better, live longer.” The famous doctor is known for his diet advice, particularly his intermittent fasting regimens including “The Fast 800” and the “5:2 Diet,” according to the Daily Mail, a publication at which he also was a columnist.