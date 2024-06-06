REPORT: George Clooney Reaches Out To White House Over ICC Controversy Involving Biden

George Clooney reportedly contacted one of President Joe Biden’s top aides last May to express concern over the president’s criticism of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) actions against Israeli leaders, The Washington Post reported.

The issue touches close to home for George, as his wife, Amal Clooney, has been involved in the ICC’s work on the case, according to The Washington Post. George allegedly called Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president. The call came after Biden denounced the ICC’s arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as “outrageous.”

The ICC is also pursuing warrants for top Hamas leaders. George was particularly upset about the administration’s initial consideration of sanctions against the ICC, which could have impacted his wife, The Washington Post reported. Despite this tension, George remains committed to supporting Biden and is scheduled to appear at a high-profile fundraiser for the president’s reelection campaign in Los Angeles on June 15.

The White House and the Biden campaign have downplayed the notion of significant concerns over George potentially withdrawing from the fundraiser. George has a history of supporting Democratic candidates, having donated over $500,000 to Biden’s campaign in 2020 and co-hosted a virtual fundraiser that raised $7 million, The Washington Post stated. (RELATED: ‘Want To Play Politics’: Fmr State Dept Adviser Slams Celebrity Wife’s Connection To ICC Arrest Warrant Of Netanyahu)

George’s call came after the ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s announcement May 20 of charges against Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity, The Washington Post reported. Amal has been assisting the ICC prosecutor by reviewing evidence and providing legal analysis. She stated that no conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, supporting the ICC’s actions as a step towards justice for victims in Israel and Palestine.

Biden, along with other Democratic and Republican leaders, criticized the ICC’s move, arguing it unfairly equates Israel’s defensive actions with Hamas’s terrorist activities, The Washington Post stated. While Biden initially signaled openness to sanctions, the administration later clarified that sanctions were not the right response, though it would work with Congress on other measures.