Cops Abandon Police Station, Claim Goblins Were Terrorizing Them At Night: REPORT

Officers stationed at a police station in southwestern Zimbabwe reportedly abandoned it, citing nocturnal harassment by goblins.

The male officers at the Gwambe police station in Bulilima — a district in Matabeleland South Province — claimed that female goblins terrorized them at night, Mabed Ngulani, a local councilor, said, according to CITE Zimbabwe.

“We built a police station for the officers, and initially, they patrolled in pairs,” Ngulani told the outlet. “However, they haven’t been able to stay for extended periods.”

“They described being harassed – bodies being violated, doors opening on their own, and things climbing on the roof – making it impossible to sleep,” Ngulani reportedly added.

Police officers from the nearby town of Plumtree withdrew the officers from the Gwambe station after a meeting with the officers and village heads so as not to “endanger them further,” Ngulani told the outlet. (RELATED: Former Ebay Employees Plead Guilty To Sending Live Spiders, Porn As Revenge)

Goblins are attacking people in Zimbabwe and it’s not going too well for the human team https://t.co/tuIMfloasa — ChristMindedMoose (@MooseOfChrist) June 5, 2024

Police officers advocated for a return of law enforcement to Gwambe and suggested alternative locations for a station, Ngulani told CITE. A local school in Gwambe was, however, unavailable for use, leaving the officers with the option of repurposing a clinic as an office, Ngulani reportedly continued.

“[W]e asked them to come back and we see if the attacks will continue,” Ngulani told the outlet.

The local chief warned villagers not to behave in the manner the police officers described, the outlet reported.

Inspector Loveness Mangena, spokeswoman for the Matabeleland South police forces, reportedly said she did not know about the Gwambe officers’ claims.