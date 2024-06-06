Entertainment

‘Cynical Public Relations Move’: Halyna Hutchins’ Attorney Blasts Alec Baldwin For Launching Reality TV Show

The Roundabout Gala 2023

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Gloria Allred, family attorney for Halyna Hutchins’ family, slammed Alec Baldwin for announcing the launch of his reality television show one month before his involuntary manslaughter trial begins.

Baldwin’s new show centers around his role as a family man, as cameras capture his interactions with his wife Hilaria, and their seven children. Allred fired off on the timing of the show, alleging that this was a strategic public relations move on Baldwin’s part, in an effort to restore his image in the public realm.

“This appears to me, to be a calculated and cynical public relations move to try to influence the jury pool in New Mexico to think of him as a sympathetic family man rather than as the killer of Halyna Hutchins,” Allred told TMZ.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Actor Alec Baldwin appears on January 23, 2019 in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Baldwin pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment related to an altercation he had with another man over a parking space in 2018. (Photo by Alec Tabak-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 23: Actor Alec Baldwin appears on January 23, 2019 in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Baldwin pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment related to an altercation he had with another man over a parking space in 2018. (Photo by Alec Tabak-Pool/Getty Images)

 

Allred went on to name the numerous relatives of the late cinematographer that continue to mourn Hutchins’ passing.

She noted that Hutchins was “the beloved daughter of our clients Olga Solovey, Halyna’s mother, Anatolii Androsovych, Halyna’s father, and Svetlana Zemko, Halyna’s sister.  Hutchins is also survived by her husband, Matthew, and their young child, according to TMZ.

NORRISTOWN, PA - JUNE 5: Attorney Gloria Allred arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse before the opening of the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby June 5, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 79 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

NORRISTOWN, PA – JUNE 5: Attorney Gloria Allred arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse before the opening of the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby June 5, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 79 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Allred expressed her discontent with the upcoming TLC show about the Baldwin family that is set to premiere in 2025.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer that worked on the set of “Rust” is currently serving 18 months in prison for her involvement in the fatal shooting that took place on the set of the movie, in New Mexico, October 21, 2021. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Announces Launch Of His Own Reality Show)

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 28: Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 28: Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

Baldwin’s trial is scheduled to begin July 9.  He has entered a ‘not guilty’ plea for the involuntary manslaughter charge. If convicted, he could also face an 18-month jail term.