‘Cynical Public Relations Move’: Halyna Hutchins’ Attorney Blasts Alec Baldwin For Launching Reality TV Show

Gloria Allred, family attorney for Halyna Hutchins’ family, slammed Alec Baldwin for announcing the launch of his reality television show one month before his involuntary manslaughter trial begins.

Baldwin’s new show centers around his role as a family man, as cameras capture his interactions with his wife Hilaria, and their seven children. Allred fired off on the timing of the show, alleging that this was a strategic public relations move on Baldwin’s part, in an effort to restore his image in the public realm.

“This appears to me, to be a calculated and cynical public relations move to try to influence the jury pool in New Mexico to think of him as a sympathetic family man rather than as the killer of Halyna Hutchins,” Allred told TMZ.

Allred went on to name the numerous relatives of the late cinematographer that continue to mourn Hutchins’ passing.

She noted that Hutchins was “the beloved daughter of our clients Olga Solovey, Halyna’s mother, Anatolii Androsovych, Halyna’s father, and Svetlana Zemko, Halyna’s sister. Hutchins is also survived by her husband, Matthew, and their young child, according to TMZ.

Allred expressed her discontent with the upcoming TLC show about the Baldwin family that is set to premiere in 2025.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer that worked on the set of “Rust” is currently serving 18 months in prison for her involvement in the fatal shooting that took place on the set of the movie, in New Mexico, October 21, 2021. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Announces Launch Of His Own Reality Show)

Baldwin’s trial is scheduled to begin July 9. He has entered a ‘not guilty’ plea for the involuntary manslaughter charge. If convicted, he could also face an 18-month jail term.