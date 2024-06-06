‘Enormously Stupid And Vile’: Controversy Erupts After Hillary Clinton Likens Trump To Hitler In D-Day Post

Controversy erupted after former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton seemingly compared former President Donald Trump to Hitler on Twitter on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Clinton’s remarks on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which compared the fight against Nazi Germany to voting against former President Donald Trump, have sparked controversy. Clinton used this historical milestone to emphasize the importance of voting in the context of protecting democracy. She equated the efforts of those who voted against Trump to the actions of the soldiers who participated in the Normandy landings, a pivotal event in World War II.

Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2024

Clinton’s comments were shared on the social media platform Twitter, where she disabled replies to her post. The response to Clinton’s comparison has been polarizing. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Donald Trump Claims He Never Said ‘Lock Her Up’ About Hillary Clinton)

Holy shit I despise these people. It’s impossible to capture just how loathsome a comment this is.

To cheapen what WWII heroes did to BS garbage politics makes me sick.

Again, WWII veterans deserve so much better than this. https://t.co/kkZegFKaf9 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 6, 2024

What an enormously stupid and vile comment. Trump is not Hitler. And voting is not storming a beach under a hail of machine-gun fire to free millions from the tyranny of the Nazis. https://t.co/4SM5u62XKz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 6, 2024

The grossness of Dems doing EXACTLY what Dems are blaming the GOP of doing is unforgivable! I’m voting Red for the first time in my life! And it’s across the board! Every single issue! — Joe Widner (@JoeNWidner) June 6, 2024

Allied forces, including the United States, launched the historic D-Day invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. This event marked a crucial turning point in World War II and initiated the European liberation from Nazi Germany’s reign.