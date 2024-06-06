Politics

‘Enormously Stupid And Vile’: Controversy Erupts After Hillary Clinton Likens Trump To Hitler In D-Day Post

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Font Size:

Controversy erupted after former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton seemingly compared former President Donald Trump to Hitler on Twitter on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Clinton’s remarks on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which compared the fight against Nazi Germany to voting against former President Donald Trump, have sparked controversy. Clinton used this historical milestone to emphasize the importance of voting in the context of protecting democracy. She equated the efforts of those who voted against Trump to the actions of the soldiers who participated in the Normandy landings, a pivotal event in World War II.

Clinton’s comments were shared on the social media platform Twitter, where she disabled replies to her post. The response to Clinton’s comparison has been polarizing. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Donald Trump Claims He Never Said ‘Lock Her Up’ About Hillary Clinton)

Allied forces, including the United States, launched the historic D-Day invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. This event marked a crucial turning point in World War II and initiated the European liberation from Nazi Germany’s reign.