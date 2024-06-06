Hunter Biden Possessed Crack Rock The Size Of A Ping Pong Ball, Hallie Biden Testifies In Trial

President Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law took the witness stand Thursday to testify in Hunter Biden’s gun trial, telling prosecutors she observed Hunter smoking a crack rock the size of a ping-pong ball, according to multiple reports.

Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden who at one point dated Hunter Biden, was called by prosecutors to testify about his drug use around the time of the firearm purchase at the center of the case. Hunter Biden was indicted in September for allegedly making false statements on a gun purchase form and knowingly possessing a firearm while addicted to drugs.

“This can’t go on, we can’t do this,” Hallie said she told him, explaining they would fight about his drug use, according to NBC News.She said she observed Hunter Biden at times possessing crack rocks the size of “Ping-Pong balls, or bigger maybe,” per the New York Times

Hallie Biden testified about finding the gun Hunter purchased in his car on October 23, 2018, along with “some remnants of crack” and other items, according to reports.

She also said that Hunter introduced her to crack, which she began using in 2018, CNN reported.

“It was a terrible experience that I went through. I’m embarrassed, and I’m ashamed and I regret that period of my life,” she said, according to CNN.

