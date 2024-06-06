Jelly Roll Explains How He Got His ‘Sweet’ Name

Famous country singer Jelly Roll explained in a light-hearted social media video posted Thursday how he earned his stage name.

The star teamed up with Dunkin’ Donuts in celebration of National Donut Day on June 7 and revealed he was named after his favorite donut. The company shared the humorous video and included Jelly Roll smashing a donut into a coffee in an extreme-dunk moment.

“Growing up donuts were truly my kryptonite,” Jelly Roll said.

“Everybody always asks me how I got the name Jelly Roll.”

“Believe it or not, the truth is it’s because of these little guys right here,” he said, as he selected his favorite donut from a tantalizing box full of the tasty treats.

He then shared a childhood memory with his fans.

“My momma used to tell me all the time that I was so sweet I could open up my own Dunkin’!” he exclaimed.

Jelly Roll kept the childhood theme going as he continued to playfully and excitedly dunk donuts into his coffee, demonstrating his different dunking techniques.

“I love to dunk ’em, but you got to be careful they don’t turn into mush.”

The famous singer then demonstrated what he called the “Bunnie Dunk,” which was affectionately named after his wife, Bunnie XO.

He role-played with the donut by making it hop like a bunny before dunking it.

He then violently rammed a donut into a coffee cup in what he coined the “Nash Smash,” which was a shout-out to his hometown of Nashville. Coffee spilled everywhere as part of his light-hearted demonstration.

Fans caught a glimpse of Jelly Roll's dog in the video, and the fun ended on a "sweet" note.

“Happy National Donut Day, y’all. Grab a donut, enjoy the rest of your day and remember, life’s better with a little jelly in it, baby,” Jelly Roll said.

Dunkin Donuts added a note in the caption of the social media message, saying, “Can concur that life is better with a little jelly in it…. Stop by Dunkin’ on Friday June 7th to get a free donut with any beverage.”