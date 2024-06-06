Judge Orders Former Trump Advisor Steve Bannon To Report To Prison In July

A federal judge ordered former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on Thursday to surrender to prison by July 1, according to multiple reports.

Bannon’s four-month prison sentence for his 2022 conviction on contempt of Congress charges for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee has been on hold during his appeal. A federal appeals court upheld the conviction in May, prompting the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ask the district court judge who issued the sentence to order Bannon to report to prison.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon has been ordered to surrender to prison by July 1. Judge Nichols has revoked his bail. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 6, 2024



Judge Carl J. Nichols, a Trump appointee who sentenced Bannon to four months in prison in October 2022, granted prosecutors’ motion Thursday to require Bannon to serve the sentence.

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro is also serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, which he began in March.

