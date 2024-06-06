Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Abruptly Cancels Practice After Player Suffers Medical Emergency: REPORT

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly canceled practice on Thursday after one player suffered a medical emergency during a team meeting.

Defensive lineman BJ Thompson went into a cardiac arrest during the meeting, and an ambulance was called to the scene, according to NFL Network journalist Tom Pelissero. (RELATED: Daughter Of Kansas City Chiefs Chairman Defends Harrison Butker Against Major Backlash)

Pelissero later reported that the 25-year-old lineman was in stable condition.

Thompson played college football for Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin State University and joined the Chiefs after they picked him up in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The defending Super Bowl champions had been preparing to hold their final offseason training activity (OTA) of the week after holding previous sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to CBS Sports. The Chiefs are expected to return to the field for their mandatory minicamp next week, after which players will have some time off until training camp starts next month.