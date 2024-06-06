Kansas City Chiefs Abruptly Cancels Practice After Player Suffers Medical Emergency: REPORT

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly canceled practice on Thursday after one player suffered a medical emergency during a team meeting.

Defensive lineman BJ Thompson went into a cardiac arrest during the meeting, and an ambulance was called to the scene, according to NFL Network journalist Tom Pelissero. (RELATED: Daughter Of Kansas City Chiefs Chairman Defends Harrison Butker Against Major Backlash)

The #Chiefs canceled all team activities today after a backup defensive lineman had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources. The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called and the player is currently in stable condition. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2024

Pelissero later reported that the 25-year-old lineman was in stable condition.

#Chiefs DL BJ Thompson is in stable condition after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a meeting this morning, per source. A fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin, Thompson appeared in one game as a rookie for the Super Bowl champs. https://t.co/aGTzMF7F7H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2024

Thompson played college football for Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin State University and joined the Chiefs after they picked him up in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The defending Super Bowl champions had been preparing to hold their final offseason training activity (OTA) of the week after holding previous sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to CBS Sports. The Chiefs are expected to return to the field for their mandatory minicamp next week, after which players will have some time off until training camp starts next month.