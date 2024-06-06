Editorial

LeBron And The Lakers Give Us One Hell Of A Plot Twist As They’re Reportedly Planning A ‘Massive’ Offer To Dan Hurley

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MAY 6: University of Connecticut Men's Basketball Head Coach, Dan Hurley in attendance during Monday Night RAW at XL Center on May 6, 2024 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

(Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
My biggest question here: Is LeBron involved or not? … It could honestly go either way.

After it was looking like the Los Angeles Lakers were closing in on basketball legend JJ Redick to be their head coach, the purple and gold are actually trying to pull in UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley to become their next skipper. And to lure the back-to-back NCAA March Madness national champion, they’re working on a “massive, long-term” contract, sources told ESPN. (RELATED: This Is So 2024: FanDuel Reportedly Nearing Naming Rights-Deal For Diamond Sports Channels)

On top of that, the Lake Show has already had preliminary contact with the Huskies boss, with both sides having plans to ratchet up their conversations over the next few days, sources told the outlet.

And here’s where it gets even more plot-twisty: From the get-go, the Lakers have had Hurley as their No. 1 option. Yeah, they’ve interviewed multiple candidates for the gig, but it’s always been Hurley, according to the four-letter network’s sources.

So I’ve gotta ask: Where the hell did the JJ Redick reports come from?

Even Shams was on that …

One hell of a plot twist, indeed.