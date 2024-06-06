LeBron And The Lakers Give Us One Hell Of A Plot Twist As They’re Reportedly Planning A ‘Massive’ Offer To Dan Hurley

My biggest question here: Is LeBron involved or not? … It could honestly go either way.

After it was looking like the Los Angeles Lakers were closing in on basketball legend JJ Redick to be their head coach, the purple and gold are actually trying to pull in UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley to become their next skipper. And to lure the back-to-back NCAA March Madness national champion, they’re working on a “massive, long-term” contract, sources told ESPN. (RELATED: This Is So 2024: FanDuel Reportedly Nearing Naming Rights-Deal For Diamond Sports Channels)

On top of that, the Lake Show has already had preliminary contact with the Huskies boss, with both sides having plans to ratchet up their conversations over the next few days, sources told the outlet.

And here’s where it gets even more plot-twisty: From the get-go, the Lakers have had Hurley as their No. 1 option. Yeah, they’ve interviewed multiple candidates for the gig, but it’s always been Hurley, according to the four-letter network’s sources.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Connecticut’s Dan Hurley to become the franchise’s next coach and are preparing a massive, long-term contract offer to bring the back-to-back national champion to the NBA, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6WPrigPvAW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2024

ESPN Sources: The Lakers have had preliminary contact with Hurley and sides are planning to escalate discussions in coming days. Hurley’s been at the forefront of the Lakers’ search from the beginning of the process, even while the organization has done its due diligence… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2024

Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are eager to formally discuss their vision with Hurley of marrying his dominant program — built upon both his tactical acumen and elite player development — to the storied Lakers’ brand, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2024

So I’ve gotta ask: Where the hell did the JJ Redick reports come from?

Even Shams was on that …

The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the frontrunner for franchise’s next head coach, league and industry sources say. Developing story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/PqVJt8OBjs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2024

One hell of a plot twist, indeed.