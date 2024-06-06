Morgan Wallen Sets New Record, Surpasses Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen has set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, surpassing both Taylor Swift, Chart Data reported.

The country singer surpassed Swift and Roddy Ricch for the most weeks at number one this decade, according to Chart Data. Wallen achieved this milestone with his latest collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” which has now held the top spot for 19 weeks. This record exceeded the previous record of 18 weeks held by Swift and Ricch.

.@MorganWallen breaks the record for most weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 in the 2020s (19). He breaks a tie with @taylorswift13 and @RoddyRicch. pic.twitter.com/L1Tj1wnitg — chart data (@chartdata) June 3, 2024

Fans of Wallen have taken to Reddit to celebrate his achievement, labeling him the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time).

“He’s the hottest artist right now. And he’s got everything lined up for it to stay that way for a long time,” one fan expressed admiration for Wallen’s career trajectory. “Good taylor hasn’t been good since she was country in my opinion I don’t get the hype at all. All her songs sound like a whin-y spoken word poem,” another commenter said. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Mother Blasts The City Of Nashville For Refusing To Support His Restaurant)

This latest accomplishment comes on the heels of another record-breaking moment for Wallen. His album “One Thing At A Time” debuted with 36 tracks claiming 30 spots on the Streaming Songs chart, a record previously held by Swift, according to Daily Wire. Swift had reclaimed the title in April with her album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which placed 31 songs on the streaming chart.

Wallen’s record-breaking news arrives amidst headlines about his recent arrest for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. The country star was detained for throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s bar in downtown Nashville on April 7, Daily Wire reported. Despite the controversy, Wallen’s musical achievements continue to resonate with fans and solidify his standing in the music industry.