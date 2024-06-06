‘Part Of The Disease’: Ray J Says His Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian Corrupted Youth

Ray J addressed his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast and suggested that it changed the world in a negative way.

His self-produced sex tape with the reality television personality has long been the talk of the entertainment industry, but not quite in this manner. Ray J told host Shannon Sharpe he believes it wasn’t just his life that changed when the sex tape was released — he thinks the entire world was affected. He suggested he paved the way for today’s adult content creators in a big way.

“Probably more people would be going to college … there might not be any OnlyFans and other things like that,” Ray-J said.

Ray J said that things would have been dramatically different if the sex tape hadn’t been leaked.

“There might not be any OnlyFans,” he said.

“More people would be going to college and getting an education and be successful,” he told Sharpe.

Ray J reflected on the impact of the tape on a broader scale.

“Are we a part of the cure or are we a part of the disease? I don’t fucking know. I’m just trying to make it right,” he said.

He was asked if he had any regrets about the sex tape with Kardashian. This prompted a more personal response.

After a lengthy time in obvious contemplation, Ray J scrunched up his face and said, “Yeah. I have kids now, so …”

“Everything that we did now — when I have kids, it’s just totally different — the whole thing is wacky,” continued. “Before I was just, like … But with my kids, it’s not ok.” (RELATED: ‘Take My Virginity’: Sexxy Red Says Adin Ross Paid For Special Sex Favor)

“Without me getting too far into it, without me getting in trouble, yeah, nah, it’s not ok now. But I’m 43 with a kid that’s four and a kid that’s six — my daughter’s six, my son’s four — and even though you’re young, and even in that young kid world, they probably all think that’s fucking cool. Until you have kids and you have a daughter.”