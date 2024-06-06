‘Wanna Be Gang Banger’ Arrested While Babysitting For Allegedly Having Enough Fentanyl To Kill 126,000 People

A Florida teen was babysitting when police showed up at his residence to arrest him for possessing enough fentanyl to kill over 126,000 people, authorities announced Wednesday.

“This little wanna be gang banger and drug dealer was actually babysitting two little kids when he was arrested with enough fentanyl in his possession to kill over 126,000 people!!” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Agents from the sheriff’s office’s Special Investigations Unit went to arrest Riley Thompson, 19, for allegedly “trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in meth” Tuesday and discovered a large stash, officials said.

Thompson was exiting the residence when authorities arrived and attempted to flee, tossing aside a gun and several bags full of narcotics in the process, authorities alleged.

“Apparently Thompson never got the memo that if you run from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office you are only going to go to jail tired,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the post.

Thompson was chased down and later taken into custody, according to officials. Once the 19-year-old was in custody, agents began executing a search warrant for his apartment, where they allegedly discovered two small children alone inside. Authorities also said they found “a significant amount of drugs that were in close proximity to the kids!!”

Authorities allegedly uncovered roughly 253 grams of fentanyl, which the sheriff’s office noted would be enough to kill 126,000 people. (RELATED: California Man Sentenced For Possessing, Intending To Distribute Over 400 Grams Of Fentanyl).

Numerous drugs, firearms and thousands of dollars in cash were also uncovered in the search, including 176.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 100.9 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, the sheriff’s office reported. Suspected cocaine and multiple boxes of THC cartridges were allegedly also among the findings.

Thompson faces 13 charges total, according to Brevard County inmate records. He faces three counts each of tracking fentanyl and methamphetamine. He also faces counts of child neglect, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed firearm during a commission felony, as well as possession charges of heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and a short-barreled shotgun, records show.

“It sickens me to think that this little scumbag not only had enough fentanyl to kill such a significant number of our citizens, but also that he left two little helpless children alone inside an apartment with fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms!!” Ivey said in the Facebook post.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our Agents and team, Thompson’s little butt is now locked behind bars where he belongs and the two kids have been safely returned to their family with DCF [Department of Children & Families] also being made aware of the incident!!” Ivey added.