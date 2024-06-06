ROOKE: Things Are Not Going Well For Biden On Hallowed D-Day Anniversary

On the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, when the world honors the bravery of American soldiers who turned the tides of World War II, President Joe Biden disgraced the men – died and living – who stormed the beaches of northern France.

Americans deserve so much better than what we have with Biden as our president. But it is especially noticeable how far our country has fallen when, on days like the D-Day memorial, our president doesn’t seem to know where he is or what he’s doing and is ushered out by his wife to avoid more embarrassment.

Biden was caught on a hot mic, making sure he could leave the memorial as quickly as possible. “My advance team said I got to be the first one to leave,” Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron.

This shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who remembers the way Biden treated the 13 American service members killed at the gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Biden couldn’t quit checking his watch while their bodies lying in caskets draped with American flags passed by.

Biden: “My advance team said I got to be the first one to leave” pic.twitter.com/q4fKv2PGnU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2024

During the ceremony, Biden looked confused and exhausted. At one point, he tried to sit down at the wrong time, and First Lady Jill Biden, an accomplice in keeping the senile president in office, was forced to cover her mouth, seemingly telling him that he needed to stay standing. (ROOKE: Gone Are The Days Of ‘The Boys Of Pointe Du Hoc’)

Biden in France at D-Day commemoration ceremony: pic.twitter.com/3JiH2Gs2Jv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2024

Biden’s speech, not just the words but his delivery, was a disgrace to the memorial of these men. While the focus should have been on their bravery and what their sacrifices meant for the U.S. and the world, Biden used the 80th Anniversary to talk about how many Russians have died in Ukraine.

Biden talks about Ukraine during D-day speech in France: pic.twitter.com/QLLJkrlCBt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2024

As if this wasn’t embarrassing enough for our country, while Macron was shaking hands and thanking the D-Day veterans, Biden was being ushered off stage by his wife, Jill.

Jill Biden quickly leads Joe Biden out of the Normandy event, leaving French President Macron and the veterans behind pic.twitter.com/3VBSQ78RvV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2024

We used to be a proper country ruled by men who understood courage and honor. Now, we sit back and watch our president just trying to make it through a ceremony without having an accident. Some say the decline we are witnessing was inevitable. If Rome fell, so could we. But America is and always will be the greatest country ever formed. She’s not dead yet. She still has a chance to shine again.