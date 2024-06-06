ROOKE: Senate Failed To Pass Trojan Horse Bill That Would’ve Been Parents’ Worst Nightmare

Finally, Republicans did something that mattered. Senate Democrats failed to force through a bill that would have restricted parental rights and legalized the sterilization of minors by disguising it as reproductive rights legislation.

SB 4381, the “Right to Contraception Act,” would have superseded any federal or state regulations that limited the ability of doctors or other medical professionals to hand out drugs that sterilize their patients.

“The bill also defines ‘contraceptive’ explicitly to include all sterilizing drugs, devices, and biological products ‘whether specifically intended to prevent pregnancy or for other health needs…’ and it establishes a ‘clear and comprehensive right’ to access these ‘contraceptives,'” American Principles Project president Terry Schilling warned.

“Here’s where this gets crazy. The bill actually REQUIRES judges to interpret this language ‘liberally’ – meaning that the second a Biden activist judge gets an opportunity to ‘interpret’ this law, they’re going to find an explicit right to sex changes. It’s going to happen. And Senate Democrats know this,” he added.

This Act would have made state laws prohibiting the sterilization of minors or adults using so-called “gender-affirming” medicine null and void. Democrats wanted to slide in a federal stamp of approval for progressive transgender medicine under the guise that they are protecting “an individual’s ability to access contraceptives and to engage in contraception.” (ROOKE: New Secret Tapes From The Left’s Favorite Cult Are Pure Nightmare Fuel)

Democrats needed a 3/5ths majority to pass this bill out of the Senate and onto the House. Thankfully, a majority of Republicans voted no.

Undoubtedly, the Democrats will use this as an excuse to claim Republicans are anti-choice or anti-women’s rights. Like with most things, the Democrat Party claims it’s simply not true. For the first time in recent history, GOP voters have a substantial victory in what would have been a travesty for parental rights and the standard of care we provide for confused minors indoctrinated into the transgender cult.