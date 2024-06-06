ROOKE: Kids Who Pick Post-Church Coffee And Donuts Over Virtual Hellscapes Always End Up Happier

Children who grow up in strong religious communities with activities and friendships that pull them out of the internet and into the real world experience life and thus are happier and more well-adjusted.

Christians and other staunchly religious families have a leg up on the secular world of parenting in that how they raise their children is proving to be more beneficial for their children than the progressive pro-expressionist no-boundaries path that most modern parents have adopted.

The Boston Globe published a piece by Zach Rausch explaining why religious Children seemed happier than their secular counterparts. The results showed that it is simple: when children are raised in tight-knit communities with social and religious boundaries that require standards of behavior and reject reliance on smartphones and digital lives, they are less likely to have mental illnesses plaguing the rest of their friends.

“Teens without a religious affiliation across the political spectrum started reporting that they felt lonely, worthless, anxious, and depressed at much higher rates starting in the early 2010s. However, religious teens, especially those who report being more conservative, did not,” Rausch said.

In case secular parents argue that the data is corrupted because religious children are less likely to be honest about their mental health, Rausch says the research doesn’t back up their claims. (ROOKE: ‘Godmother Of Queer Theory’ Admits Her Work Champions Pedophilia And Turning Kids Gay)

“The data consistently show that this is unlikely to be the explanation. Social scientists have shown — for as long as we have been collecting data — that conservatives have better mental health than liberals, and religious people have better mental health than their secular peers. People who are religious have lower rates of depression, anxiety, drug addiction, and suicide (for both men and women),” he wrote.

“Religious conservative teens … were more likely to be rooted in their real-world communities and less likely to move their lives so deeply into the virtual world, and thus less likely to have been harmed by a phone-based childhood. This is the key point: Virtual networks are not sufficient replacements for real-world communities,” Rausch added.

Parents: turn off the tablets, TVs, and computers and take your kids to church. Have them make friends with other children and allow them to create real-world connections that don’t require a Wi-Fi signal. How are we going to expect these children who grow up disconnected from the real world to learn the importance of family, community, and national identity if the algorithm is feeding them brain-melting drivel all day, turning them into anxiety-riddled drones?

Your kids are supposed to be wild and free to scrape their knees, build forts, and learn independence with their friends. This is important not just for their mental health but also for the betterment of our nation’s future. No one addicted to mood stabilizers is capable of protecting the American dream.