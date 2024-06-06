Surveillance Video Appears To Show Man Shooting At Passing Cars, Leaving 1 Dead, Police Say: REPORT

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC7 appears to show a man shooting at passing cars on the streets of San Jacinto, California, leaving one dead, according to police.

Julio Rodarte, 39, was arrested for an alleged murder following the incident that took place around 7:00 a.m., Monday, according to ABC7. Rodarte also faces 10 counts of attempted murder, the outlet noted.

One man, identified as Victor Hugo Leon, 42, was allegedly killed during the incident, ABC 7 reported. Another person was reportedly injured, and numerous cars were damaged as a result of the alleged shooting.

In the surveillance video, the suspect appears to be walking down the sidewalk while shooting at cars driving past. He then appears to take the magazine inside the gun out, tossing it over his shoulder and producing a new one from his pocket. He then appears to continue walking, aiming at passing cars.

NEW: 39-year-old man starts shooting at random cars in San Jacinto, California, killing a father of four. Julio Rodarte was arrested on suspicion of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after firing off 30 shots & taking his clothes off. The despicable act was triggered… pic.twitter.com/bUV7VRBLMs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2024

The alleged shooting occurred after Rodarte went to a market nearby in hopes of purchasing a shot of liquor, ABC7 reported. The 39-year-old reportedly did not have sufficient money and left the store before allegedly drawing a gun and opening fire. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Man Throwing Rocks On Freeway, Allegedly Causing Motorcycle Crash).

Enrique Tores, who owns a business near where the alleged shooting took place, told ABC7 he heard around 30 shots fired during the incident.

Rodarte allegedly abandoned the magazine before discarding the gun, the outlet reported. Tores told the outlet the man then stripped off all his clothes.

“He was completely naked, and he just kept walking. And that’s when they called the cops,” Tores told ABC7.

Soon after, police showed up and placed the suspect into custody, ABC7 noted.

“It’s so sad you know, very sad,” Tores told the outlet. “In the back there were 5 or 6 people working you know, and I was afraid he would get in my business and start shooting people.”

Leon was apparently on his way home from work when he was killed in the shooting, a GoFundMe created for him stated. He leaves behind a wife and four children.