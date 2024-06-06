Society Is Such Sh*t That A Grieving Mother Defended Herself Against Parenting Critics Days After Death Of Son

Kallie Wright’s three-year-old son, Levi, died in a tragic accident and just days later, amid her grief, the mourning mom addressed trolls that criticized her parenting skills.

What the fuck is wrong with society? Apparently, a lot. The fact that she had to bury her young child is horrific enough as it is. The idea of her being subjected to parenting criticism at such a sensitive time is enough to make my stomach turn. What kind of soulless human being comes after a grieving mother?

Levi rode a toy tractor on his own property and ended up in an accident that cost him his life. Kallie updated his condition on social media and was photographed laying in her son’s hospital bed, hoping for a miracle that never came.

Days later, she wrote a lengthy Facebook post in her own defense, addressing trolls. “I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this,” Kallie wrote.

I stand firm on the statement that she should never have had to deal with critics in the first place.

This mother lost her child. Forever. How hateful does a person have to be to suggest that she is to blame?

Do they not think she wishes she could turn back the hands of time? I think she’s dealing with enough as it is and it’s time we hold our society accountable for the venom that is spewed on social media.

“I’d like to share something vulnerable and hard. Unless you’ve been to my place it’s hard to paint a picture of how something like this can happen,” Kallie wrote.

She then embarked on a lengthy explanation and defense about how there’s a creek that runs through her property that sometimes swells and this was one of those times.

“Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change over night. Levi did not do anything he hasn’t done before, but this time the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through,” she wrote.

I don’t think she had to re-live the nightmare for the sake of the heartless people that tried to make her feel more pain than she already does.

“As he drove off, I ran back in the house.”

“That’s a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said.

It’s revolting to think that hatred is being directed toward Kallie. Social media can be the devil and in this case the fires are burning exceptionally hot. (RELATED: Rodeo Star’s 3-Year-Old Son Pulled Off Life Support After Tragic Toy Tractor Accident)

“Although I’m a firm believer that our stories are written long before we reach this earth & that our Lord will take us when he’s ready, I will lose sleep over this for eternity but with this I know 3 things to be true. 1. I am not a perfect mom but I am a good mom. 2. My little boy loved me with all he had. 3. Never say never because it only takes seconds and it can happen to you too,” Kallie wrote, before quoting the bible.

Take a moment to let this sink in. She lost her son. She doesn’t need to hear anything negative from strangers. Shame on those who are quick to judge a grieving parent. There’s no place for this.