Freight Train Hits And Kills 3 People, Including Child, Police Say

Two adults and a child were struck and killed by a cargo train while walking along railroad tracks on Wednesday, according to police.

The accident took place on the tracks above Accotink Creek in Fairfax County, Virginia, local police and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Company said, according to local outlet FFXnow.

Officers and detectives are on scene investigating a train crash at Accotink Park Rd in Springfield. Preliminarily, one adult and two children were struck by a train while walking on the tracks. All were declared deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/kFvaymSRGI — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 6, 2024

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched at 8:25 p.m. and within minutes located the bodies of all three victims on the creek banks under the railroad bridge, the outlet reported. (RELATED:Horrifying Video Shows Moment Train Hits Cyclist Taking Selfie)

“All were declared dead at the scene,” Fairfax County police said, according to FFXnow.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern said that the accident involving a northbound train took place around 8:20 p.m. and that the train crew did not suffer any injuries, the outlet reported.

A dispatcher told FFXnow that Norfolk Southern shut down the train tracks at 8:38 p.m.

“We shared preliminary information last night and as the investigation unfolded we now have the update,” the FCPD Public Affairs Bureau told FFXnow.

Initially, the FCPD identified the victims as two children and one adult, but after investigation, they confirmed it was two adults and one child, according to the outlet.

The ages of the victims have yet to be confirmed and the crash remains under investigation.