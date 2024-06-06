Bystander Video Shows Seattle Officers Striking Man With Batons At Bus Stop, Investigation Underway

An investigation was launched after two Seattle police officers were filmed Friday by a bystander striking a man with batons at a bus stop, NBC News reported.

Two Seattle police officers face scrutiny for allegedly beating a man with batons at a bus stop, an incident caught on a bystander’s video, according to NBC News. The footage, which quickly spread online, shows the officers striking the man repeatedly and one officer using his knee to pin him down. The video does not show what happened before the 40-second clip began.

NBC affiliate King 5-TV first reported the footage, triggering an immediate investigation by Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability. Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr acknowledged community concerns and announced a comprehensive review to fully understand the incident.

“While OPA is conducting a full comprehensive investigation as required by our accountability process, my staff is gathering information, including all available videos for my review so I have a more complete picture of the entire incident,” Rahr said in a statement, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Former Louisiana Cop Charged After Beating Black Man With Flashlight)

The Seattle Police Department has not yet revealed if the officers involved are on administrative leave, NBC News reported. The identity and condition of the man and whether he was arrested or charged, are still undisclosed. The Seattle Police Officers Guild has not commented on the incident.

This incident unfolded during a tumultuous time for the Seattle Police Department, marked by leadership changes and internal discrimination claims. Democratic Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently named Sue Rahr as interim chief after former chief Adrian Diaz resigned amid lawsuits from several officers, NBC News stated.

The bystander who recorded the video, Deeanthony Marcell, expressed that his motivation was to document what he perceived as an injustice. His video has drawn considerable attention, with nearly 15,000 views on Instagram alone.

“It is never OK,” he told King 5-TV. “And that’s the only reason why I recorded it.”