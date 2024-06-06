WWII Veteran Tells Trump To Have ‘Good Fight’ In November. Trump Immediately Makes Him A Promise

Former President Donald Trump promised four World War II veterans Thursday that they could be his first visitors at the White House if re-elected after the 2024 election.

The former president spoke digitally with veterans Donald Cobb, Steve Melnikoff, George Cross and Harold Radish on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied Forces’ most notable victory during the war. The president attended the video call while aboard Trump Force One en route to Arizona.

“Well, it’s an honor to listen to you. It’s a real honor,” Trump said. “Go ahead, let me hear. And I have all the time you want. I hope you can hear me okay.”

“I can hear you … stay healthy and keep up a good fight in November,” one veteran said.

“I think we’re going to, and I just want to thank you all, and I’ll make you a deal. I’ll see you in the White House in January, okay? You’ll be my first group. I’ll see you in the White House in January, okay?”

Donald Trump talks to D-Day veterans from Trump Force One: “It’s an honor to listen to you”! pic.twitter.com/Eo2iuvZUtg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2024

“A great honor to speak with four wonderful D-Day Heroes — Donald Cobb, Steve Melnikoff, George Cross, and Harold Radish, from my plane going to Arizona. I LOVE YOU ALL, see you in the White House!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The ceremony in commemoration of the 80th anniversary took place Thursday morning in Normandy, France, where President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attended alongside World War II veterans. About 150 American veterans who fought on D-Day were expected to be present, and eleven of these Americans were given the Legion of Honor, the highest civilian and military award in France, CNN reported.

Biden compared the Nazis’ occupation of France and other parts of Western Europe to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (RELATED: ROOKE: Gone Are The Days Of ‘The Boys Of Pointe Du Hoc’)

“History tells us freedom is not free. If you want to know the price of freedom, come here to Normandy,” Biden said. “Remember, the price of unchecked tyranny is the blood of the young and the brave … We’re living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than any point since the end of World War II, since these beaches were stormed … In their hour of trial, the allied forces of D-Day did their duty. Now the question for us is, in our hour of trial, will we do ours?”

First Lady Jill Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were also in attendance at the commemorative event.