Couple Comes Up With Idea To Secure Mattress. Bride Ends Up Getting Launched From Truck Into Oncoming Traffic

A Utah bride-to-be was thrown out of a truck the day before her wedding after attempting to transport a mattress to their new home.

Alex and Lydia Kessinger attempted to secure a king size mattress in a truck by having Lydia lay on it, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The incident occurred back on April 26, Fox13 reported.

“While traveling 50 mph on State Street in Provo, the mattress, with Lydia still on it, lifted off and landed in the middle of the road,” the press release states.

“Despite suffering significant road rash, she managed to reach the side of the road without being hit by oncoming traffic,” the release adds.

“Wasn’t really thinking,” Alex told Fox13. “Just was thinking of the fastest possible way to get the mattress from A to B, which just happened to be throwing the mattress in the back and putting Lydia on top.”

“I honestly was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll sit in the back,’ like that sounds great. I’ll just hold the mattress down in the back of the truck,” Lydia told the outlet.

“I remember the whole thing other than landing,” Lydia recounted to Fox13. “I don’t remember how I landed but I flew out just screaming and then I remember just rolling on the street.”

“I’m looking in my rearview mirror and I see my fiancé rolling away from me, my first thought was that she had died,” Alex told the outlet. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Las Vegas Boy ‘Lost His Face’ After Allegedly Being Struck By Truck).

Lydia suffered scrapes and bruises from the incident, as well as her two front teeth being knocked out, Fox13 reported.

The UDOT says in the press release that June 6 is Secure Your Load Day nationwide and reminded drivers to ensure they “properly secure” items before transporting them on the roads.

“Items not properly secured can fall out and collide with other vehicles or pedestrians, causing serious injuries or fatalities. These road hazards are often very difficult for drivers to avoid safely,” the release notes.