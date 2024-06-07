Alexander Zverev Settles Assault Case Right As He’s Set To Play One Of The Biggest Matches Of His Life

German tennis sensation Alexander Zverev and his former partner settled his assault case Friday, hours before he is set to play in the French Open semi-finals.

The Berlin Tiergarten District Court announced in a statement Friday that the tennis star settled his assault case with no admission of guilt on Zverev’s part. The court ordered him to court to pay $217,846. The money will go to the state and charitable organizations, according to CNN.

Zverev was accused of “briefly [strangling] his then partner on the neck with both hands in the stairwell of a Berlin apartment building during an argument,” according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The German tennis player was reportedly fined $478,000 in October, 2023, but appealed the decision. The trial began May 31 and was to go until July 19 but ended after just three days. The defendant and the co-plaintiff agreed to discontinue the proceedings and to settle the case, CNN reported.

“Alexander Zverev has agreed to this discontinuation via his defense lawyer, solely in order to shorten the proceedings – above all in the interests of their child,” his lawyers told CNN. “Alexander Zverev is considered innocent. The dismissal does not constitute a finding of guilt or an admission of guilt. The legal presumption of innocence remains unaffected.” (RELATED: Tennis Star Launches Ball At Fan In Frustration, Later Apologizes)

In January of 2023, the ATP closed another investigation that Zverev’s other ex-girlfriend, tennis star Olga Sharypova, had launched. They said that the case had insufficient evidence, according to ESPN.

Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire’s chair at the end of his doubles match 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022

Zverev playes Casper Ruud in the French Open semi-finals Friday. The winner will face Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner in the finals Sunday.