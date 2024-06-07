Dem-Run Town Declines To Fly ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag For Fallen Officer — But Agrees To Fly LGBT Pride Flag

The town council of Wethersfield, Connecticut, earlier this week rejected a motion to fly the “thin blue line” flag to honor a state trooper killed in the line of duty — while flying the LGBT pride flag, according to multiple reports.

Aaron Pelletier, a nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, was killed in a hit-and-run accident while carrying out a traffic stop in May, NBC Connecticut reported. Republican councilman Rich Bailey asked that the flag be flown over the town hall to honor the fallen trooper, but the measure was voted down 5-to-3, according to WTNH News 8. (RELATED: Teacher Reportedly Forced To Remove Pro-Police Flag Because The School Deemed It A ‘Political Symbol.’ BLM And Pride Flags Still Allowed)

“In my home, [the flag] means police, and they protect us, and they are our first line of defense,” Bailey said. “They always are, and they’re always here, and they’re always for us.”

The Wethersfield Town Council is made up of six Democrats and three Republicans.

WATCH:

Town Says NO to Thin Blue Line Flag for Fallen Officer, Flies Pride Flag at Half-Staff Instead How do you feel about this? pic.twitter.com/VC5wsl8amY — DC Shorts (@theDCshorts) June 7, 2024

“It represents racism and antagonism to many, many people,” Democratic Councilwoman Emily Zambrello said, according to WTNH News 8. “And if you don’t personally believe that, and you fly at your own house and you think it means something to you, that is much more positive — it’s just not how many people feel about it. It’s not appropriate to raise it over our town hall, especially when our flag policy prohibits us from doing anything associated with hate.”

The council instead flew the American and “pride” flag, according to local news outlet WFSB. Local officials said the request to fly the pride flag had been made 30 days in advance, the outlet reported.

“It’s a tragic moment and they’re using it to gain political points. I don’t care which flag it was. Any flag brought up last night to be flown I would say no because it violated the policy,” Councilman Miki Duric said, arguing it violated the town’s policy.

Mayor Ken Lesser said he offered to fly the “first responders” flag instead, but his offer was rebuffed, according to WTNH.

“The first responder’s flag recognizes all of the first responders — police, fire, emergency management,” Lesser said. “The Blue Line flag was designed for police officers and goes back…well over 100 years, but now again it has been used by white supremacists, and many police groups have disavowed that flag.”

The pride flag was flown at half-mast Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

“We won’t be raising the pride flag today. It’s already up on the pole at half-staff in honor of his passing,” Democratic state Rep. Amy Morrin Bello said, the Daily Mail reported.

