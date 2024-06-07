‘I’m Trying To Steal A Car’: Florida Woman Calls Cops On Herself During Attempted Carjacking

A Florida woman called the cops on herself during an attempted carjacking, telling police she wanted to do it “legally,” the local sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call from a woman who told dispatchers she was at a dealership attempting to steal a car, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The woman, later identified as Christy Lee Turman, told police she was in the parking lot and wanted to let police know about her plan so she “could do it legally,” an LCSO spokesperson said.

“Because I’m trying to steal a car that’s not legally mine,” Turman said in a 9-1-1 call released by the LCSO. “So y’all gotta come make a report. I’m reporting this.”

When deputies arrived, they found Turman exiting the driver’s side door of a stolen Toyota Corolla. In the body cam footage released by the LCSO, the 37-year-old can be seen standing in the middle of a dealership parking lot with her hands behind her back. A deputy appears to be aiming a gun towards the woman as he approaches her before he removes her phone from her hand. Later, another deputy can be seen handcuffing Turman.

Turman told police she was “being trained in a game of Black Ops to steal a car but called 9-1-1 in attempt to make her carjacking legal,” the spokesperson said. (RELATED: Burglar Calls 911 For Help After Getting Stuck In Sh*tty Situation, Cops Say: REPORT).

Turman was arrested and charged with trespassing, according to LCSO inmate records. She is being held on a $5,000 bond and is awaiting her court date June 18.

Inmate records show the 37-year-old has a long history of charges, including petty theft, disorderly conduct, battery and drug possession. Turman was arrested twice for home invasion robbery in 2005 and once in 2006, according to inmate records.