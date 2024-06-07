Councilman Paul Krekorian Claims Police Left Homeless Man Outside His Office, Shows Video Proof

Councilman Paul Krekorian submitted a motion Friday and accused the Burbank Police Department of improperly handling a homeless individual by allegedly leaving him outside his office, TMZ reported.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage and shared by FOX 11 reporter Matthew Seedorff. The video shows two officers from Burbank PD allegedly escorting a visibly distressed man from their patrol car and leaving him on the sidewalk before driving away, according to TMZ. Krekorian, representing Los Angeles’ 2nd District, expressed his outrage in a formal letter to the L.A. City Council.

He reportedly argued the Burbank PD had transferred the responsibility of the homeless man to Los Angeles after picking him up within their jurisdiction, TMZ stated. This act, according to Krekorian, exemplifies a broader issue of neighboring communities pushing their homelessness challenges onto Los Angeles without regard for the welfare of the individuals involved.

JUST IN: LA City Councilman @PaulKrekorian alleges new surveillance video shows Burbank police dropping off and abandoning an injured homeless man on the sidewalk outside his office Thursday afternoon in North Hollywood. #losangeles pic.twitter.com/ASW8hhkxuZ — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 7, 2024

In response to the incident, Krekorian filed a motion demanding accountability from the City of Burbank and called for a full investigation into the matter. He insists such actions are unacceptable and undermine efforts to manage homelessness responsibly. (RELATED: Rideshare Driver Opens Fire On Naked Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Elderly Woman: REPORT)

Law enforcement sources provided some context to the situation and told TMZ the officers responded to a call about a naked man on a bench earlier that day. The man was clothed by the officers and reportedly asked for transportation, which led to him being driven to North Hollywood. The man initially requested to be dropped off at a bus station but later asked to exit the vehicle at the location where he was found, according to Burbank PD, TMZ reported.

Burbank PD confirmed they are conducting an investigation into the incident. They clarified the decision to leave the man was based on their assessment that he did not meet the criteria for a 5150 hold, which is used for individuals who are a danger to themselves or others due to mental health issues, according to TMZ.