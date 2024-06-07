Individual Claiming To Be Juror’s Cousin Posted About Trump Conviction On Social Page Before Verdict, Judge Says

Judge Juan Merchan notified attorneys Friday that a comment was left on the court’s Facebook page stating Trump “is getting convicted” on a post made the day before the jury announced its verdict.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg on May 30. A commenter claimed to know he was getting convicted in a comment on a May 29 post about a “routine UCS notice,” according to the judge’s letter.

“My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted,” the commenter said, adding a celebration emoji. “Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!! <3”

Defense attorney and legal analyst Philip Holloway told the Daily Caller News Foundation the comment could be “potentially very significant.” He noted the judge would have to send the notification based on the fact that the individual claims to have spoken to a juror, even if the poster’s identity has not yet been confirmed. (RELATED: Trump’s Defense Team May Have Taken A Few Wrong Turns, But Judge Merchan Doomed Them From The Start. Here’s How)

Judge Merchan has notified prosecutors and Donald Trump’s defense about this comment left on the NY court system’s FB a day before the verdict: “My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted 🎉 Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!! ♥️.” https://t.co/VWObWZy7p0 pic.twitter.com/hcfyu5VcKn — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) June 7, 2024

“This is a very serious matter,” former federal prosecutor John Malcolm told the DCNF. “Jurors are instructed not to discuss the case with anyone other than their fellow jurors. It seems that at least one juror failed to follow the court’s instructions.”

“If this is true, it could result in the verdict being overturned and a mistrial being declared,” Malcolm continued. “I am assuming Trump’s lawyers will respond, and the judge may have to conduct an evidentiary hearing to try to get to the bottom of this.”

Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

