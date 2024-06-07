Danish Prime Minister Allegedly Struck In The Street

Danish police arrested a suspect after he allegedly attacked Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday, Reuters reported.

The suspect allegedly beat her in a town square within the country’s capital of Copenhagen, Reuters reported.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said in a statement provided to Reuters.

Leaders in her country and around the European Union offered their support and expressed dismay at the incident.

“Deeply shocked by the assault on my colleague and friend Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen,” Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo tweeted. “I strongly condemn any form of violence against democratically elected leaders in our free societies. My thoughts are with you, and I wish you strength during this difficult time,” he concluded.

Deeply shocked by the assault on my colleague and friend Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. I strongly condemn any form of violence against democratically elected leaders in our free societies. My thoughts are with you, and I wish you strength during this difficult time. — Petteri Orpo (@PetteriOrpo) June 7, 2024

Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, also tweeted a message of support for Frederiksen. (RELATED: A Danish Gunman Allegedly Killed Three People. Here’s What We Know So Far)

“Mette Frederiksen is a committed leader, a wonderful person and a great friend,” Sanchez wrote, according to an English translation of his tweet, which was written in Spanish. “The attack that has been suffered tonight is an attack against all of us who believe in a Europe of freedom, tolerance and peace. I have sent him my support and that of the Spanish citizens in these difficult times. Violence has no place in the EU,” Sanchez concluded.

Mette Frederiksen es una líder comprometida, una magnífica persona y una gran amiga. El ataque que ha sufrido esta noche es un ataque contra todos los que creemos en una Europa de libertad, tolerancia y paz. Le he mandado mi apoyo y el de la ciudadanía española en estos momentos… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 7, 2024

The alleged attack comes just two days before the country heads to the polls to vote in the European Union election, Reuters reported.