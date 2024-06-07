Elderly Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing 2,800 Lego Sets, Cops Say

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested an elderly man Wednesday for allegedly stealing nearly 3,000 LEGO sets.

Law enforcement raided 71 year old Richard Siegel’s home and seized more than 2,800 LEGO sets after their investigation led them to believe he was a suspect in an illicit resale operation of stolen toys, according to an LAPD statement.

Siegel did not work alone, the LAPD alleged in the statement. His alleged accomplice was 39 year old Blanca Gudino. She would allegedly steal LEGOs from a local store and later drop them off at Siegel’s home. The suspect then allegedly advertised the stolen goods online to prospective buyers, a few of whom appeared throughout the investigation of the suspect’s residence.

The police stated their investigation began in December 2023 after a store in San Pedro reported a theft and loss prevention employees identified Gudino as the suspect, the press release reads. Members of the LAPD then observed Gudino allegedly steal merchandise June 4 from the same chain in Torrance and Lakewood, then allegedly deliver the items at Siegel’s Long Beach home.

The allegedly stolen items varied in price, according to the statement. “Individual items seized varied in retail value from $20.00 to well over $1,000.00.” (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Elderly ‘Serial Robber’ Looting $60,000 From Bank, Police Say)

Siegel was charged with organized retail theft and Gudino was charged with grand theft, the statement reads.

There have been multiple reports of stolen LEGOs throughout Southern California recently. The estimated total of the missing merchandise is over $100,000, but law enforcement has not confirmed whether Siegel and Gudino were allegedly involved in these reported acts, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The LAPD urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact the investigating office at 310-726-7900 during office hours or 1-877-527-3247 during afternoons and weekends, according to the statement. For anonymous tips, call 1-800-222-8477 for Crime Stoppers.