Fashion Icon Diane Von Furstenberg Reveals Famous Men She Slept With And The Threesome She Turned Down

Fashion icon, Diane von Furstenberg, opened up about the famous men she’s had sex with and the threesomes she shooed away.

Von Furstenberg spoke candidly about her sexual encounters during a recent interview with The New York Times, published June 6. She pointed to her custom-made bed during the intimate interview, and noted, “In my wild days, in that bed …” and then quickly followed up with, “that bed can tell you all the stories.” The 77-year-old legendary fashion designer continued to dish the dirt about the famous men she cozied up with during the course of her decades-long career. References were made to her documentary, “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge,” released by Hulu, in which she said she turned down a threesome with Mick Jagger and David Bowie.

The famous designer described the offer of a threesome with the ultra-famous singers.

“I considered it and I thought, ‘OK, this is a great thing to tell your grandchildren,'” she said to The New York Times.

“Then I came back to the room and they were two little skinny things, and I didn’t,” she said, noting that the offer was there, but she selected not to pursue the threesome.

“Actually, it’s a better story that I didn’t,” Von Furstenberg said.

The fashion icon went on to reflect on the fact that she has since become the godmother of Jagger’s daughter, Jade.

“Oh my God, I wonder what Mick is going to say,” she told the New York Times, after realizing she had just dished the dirt on their near-encounter.

Speaking of Bowie, she said, “I never thought he was sexy, but he was intelligent. Mick was sexy and intelligent.”

Von Furstenberg admitted to sleeping with two prominent men while at the Beverly Wilshire on a business trip, in her documentary.

“I was with Warren Beatty and Ryan O’Neal on the same weekend. How about that?” she said, according to The New York Times.

“I was very proud.”

She went on to say, “If I didn’t have kids, I can’t even imagine what I would have become, because I would’ve had no restraint.” (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Says She Caught Jack Nicholson Having Threesome In Bathroom: ‘Got Him To The Finish Line’)

The famous designer explained her sexual encounters by saying, “It wasn’t even about seduction when I was young. It was about — why can guys do that and women not?”

“Why can a man hunt and boast about it, and why can’t a woman? That was the fun, really. Diana’s the huntress. I like the hunting,” she told the New York Times.

“That’s the biggest thrill and it lasts such a short moment,” she said.