Five Convicted In $250M Fraud Case Amid Juror Bribery Incident

Five individuals were convicted Friday for their roles in a large-scale fraud scheme that siphoned over $40 million from federal funds intended to feed children during the pandemic, New York Post reported.

The case drew widespread attention after an alleged attempt to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash, concealed in a Hallmark gift bag, the night before closing arguments, according to the New York Post. The attempt failed, leading to the dismissal of the involved juror and another who was informed of the bribe. The seven defendants, all of East African descent, were part of a broader group of 70 facing trial, accused of exploiting COVID-19 relief funds to the tune of more than $250 million.

Only $50 million has been recovered so far. The individuals convicted include Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Mohamed Jama Ismail, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff, and Hayat Mohamed Nur, New York Post reported. They faced charges ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and federal programs bribery.

The incident of the bribe, which was likened by U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson to something out of a “mob movie,” involved an unidentified woman delivering the cash to a juror’s home, promising more if the juror voted for acquittal, the outlet reported. An FBI affidavit revealed that a woman, aware of a juror’s first name despite their identities being confidential, instructed a family member to offer the juror more money for an acquittal verdict the following day. (RELATED: Congressman Indicted For Bribery Spent Roughly Half Of Campaign Cash On Legal Fees)

At the time, the juror was not at home but quickly alerted the police about the suspicious attempt. Following the exposure of the bribery attempt, the presiding judge demanded that the seven defendants surrender their mobile phones for investigative scrutiny, according to the New York Post. Authorities then handcuffed all seven individuals and escorted them out of the courtroom. Attempting to bribe a juror constitutes a felony, with penalties reaching up to 15 years in prison.