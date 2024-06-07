Full-Time Jobs Vanish While Americans Race To Take Up Part-Time Work

Americans took up part-time jobs in huge numbers in May as full-time jobs evaporate under President Joe Biden’s economy, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released Friday.

There were around 133.3 million people employed in the U.S. in May with full-time jobs, 625,000 less than the month before, while the number of people employed in part-time jobs surged by 286,000 to just over 28 million, according to the BLS. The total number of American workers collapsed by 408,000 as a result of the loss in part-time jobs to 161 million. (RELATED: Smoke And Mirrors: NYC’s ‘Jobs Boom’ Was Really Just Taxpayer-Funded Spending Spree)

Despite the total decline in people employed, a separate count of the number of jobs in the economy showed 272,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs were added in the month of May, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.0%. Job additions in the month were led by a 68,000 increase in the health care sector and a 43,000 and 42,000 gain in the government and leisure and hospitality sectors, respectively.

The number of foreign-born workers employed in the U.S. skyrocketed in May, rising by 637,000 for the year to nearly 32 million, while native-born workers declined by nearly 300,000, according to the BLS. Much of the job growth under Biden has gone to foreign-born workers at the expense of native-born workers, leading to illegal immigration bolstering job numbers.

Something doesn’t add up here: All of the headlines say that the US economy added 272,000 jobs in May. However, when you dig deeper into the data you can see that full-time employment actually FELL by -625,000. Meanwhile, part-time employment rose by 286,000 along with the… pic.twitter.com/77403A2Eyu — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 7, 2024

Around 433,000 people left the labor force in May compared to the month before, with 100,000 of those being discouraged workers, according to the BLS. The number of people holding multiple jobs increased by 16,000 in the month to just under 8.4 million.

The economy has shown signs of slowing in recent months, with gross domestic product growth in the first quarter of 2024 being revised down from 1.6% to 1.3%. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta revised down its estimate for second quarter growth from 4.2% at the start of May to just 1.8% as of June 3.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

