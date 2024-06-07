NYPD Officer Charged With Attempted Murder In Road Rage Shooting

An NYPD officer was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting in New Jersey, ABC 7 reported.

Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers allegedly used his service weapon while off duty during the altercation, according to ABC 7. Tran was charged with first-degree attempted murder for the alleged shooting of a 30-year-old man. The incident occurred May 17 during a multi-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the scene at 11:13 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injured driver, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains under treatment, the outlet reported. The investigation by Voorhees Township Police involved the use of surveillance video, cell phone records, and ballistics evidence. Detectives were able to link Tran to the shooting, with ballistics evidence reportedly connecting the scene to Tran’s department-issued firearm. (RELATED: Woman Caught On Video Stealing Police Cruiser, Injuring Officer Found Not Guilty Due To Insanity: REPORT)

In addition to attempted murder, Tran faces charges of second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, ABC 7 reported. He has been suspended without pay, in accordance with department policy for officers under arrest.

Tran, who joined the NYPD last Feb. 2021, has been assigned to the social media unit within the department’s public information unit since 2023, according to ABC 7. He waived extradition and will be transferred to the custody of detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday afternoon.