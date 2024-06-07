Hunter Biden’s Daughter Takes Stand In Gun Charges Trial

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden took the stand Friday to testify in his defense, according to CNN.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday after calling 10 witnesses to the stand over four days, including Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and the widow of his late brother Beau Biden, according to CNN. Naomi Biden began her testimony by describing her summer of 2018 visit to see her father in Los Angeles while he was in rehab, where she said he “seemed really great,” per the outlet.

Hunter Biden was indicted on three felony charges in September for allegedly lying on a firearms purchase form and possessing a gun while addicted to drugs. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Possessed Crack Rock The Size Of A Ping Pong Ball, Hallie Biden Testifies In Trial)

Naomi Biden, Hunter’s daughter, testified that when she saw her father just days after he’d bought his gun, he appeared to be the “cleanest I’d seen him since my uncle [Beau Biden] died.” She testified about Hunter’s drug use… “Things got bad when my uncle died.” — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) June 7, 2024



James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, is at the courthouse and is expected to also testify in Hunter Biden’s defense, according to NBC News.

Hallie Biden, Beau Biden’s widow who at one point dated Hunter Biden, testified about his drug use on Thursday, stating that he at times possessed crack rocks the size of “Ping-Pong balls, or bigger maybe,” according to The New York Times.

