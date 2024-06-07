Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Decides Against Calling Joe Biden’s Brother To Testify In Gun Trial

Hunter Biden’s defense attorneys decided that they would not call James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, to testify in Hunter Biden’s defense on Friday, according to multiple reports.

James Biden was at the courthouse and expected to testify, but the jury was instead dismissed for the day, according to CNN. Hunter Biden’s legal team said they would decide over the weekend who to call as their final witness when the trial resumes Monday, not yet confirming whether Hunter Biden himself will take the stand, according to NBC News.

MORE: The defense has decided NOT to call James Biden, the president’s brother and Hunter’s uncle to testify. They are going to take the weekend to decide who they may call as their final witness- not ruling out Hunter taking the stand in his own defense. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 7, 2024

Hunter’s daughter Naomi Biden testified before lunch about meeting with her father while he was at a Los Angeles rehab facility in summer 2018 and again in New York City in late October 2018, according to CNN.

Special counsel David Weiss’ team rested their case Friday after calling ten witnesses. The trial began Monday with jury selection and has continued throughout the week.

Weiss’ team earlier called on Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle to testify, as well as his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, who said he would smoke crack “every 20 minutes or so.”

Prosecutors called Hallie Biden, who dated Hunter Biden for a time and is the widow of his late brother Beau Biden, to the stand on Thursday. She testified about Hunter’s drug use around the time of the gun purchase, noting at one time that he possessed a crack rock the size of a “ping-pong” ball.

